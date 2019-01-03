George Saville reveals how new signing will help Middlesbrough's promotion push

George Saville has backed new signing Rajiv Van La Parra to have a profound impact at Middlesbrough.

Saville, who played with the winger at Wolverhampton Wanderers, believes he can be 'unstoppable' when in full flow, and believes he is exactly what Boro need as they aim to close the gap on pace-setters Leeds United and Norwich City.

Recent results have seen Tony Pulis's cut the gap on the automatic promotion places to just six points, before the side prepare to turn their attentions to FA Cup action this weekend.

And they could welcome Van La Parra into the squad for the visit of Peterborough in the competition, after the Huddersfield Town winger finalised his loan switch as the transfer window swung open.

And Saville - a summer recruit from Millwall - believes the wideman will be a real asset to the Middlesbrough squad as they continue their promotion push.

"I was with Rajiv at Wolves, he's very dynamic and very fast," said Saville, speaking to the Teesside Gazette.

"Put a bit of confidence in him and on his day he's unstoppable.

"Hopefully he can have a big impact, show confidence and his quality and provide an attacking threat for us.

"He also knows Danny Batth. I have had no contact with him beforehand (the move) but I have now.

"He's excited. He has done a little bit (of training with the squad) and he can't wait to get started.

"Anyone who is attacking and fast can improve this squad."

Van La Parra has had minimal contact time with the Middlesbrough squad after the New Years' Day trip to Derby County, but is expected to be involved with the team in the coming weeks with Pulis keen to add some pace in the final third which has been missing since Adama Traore's departure.

Meanwhile, Boro have been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Barlaser has spent the first half of the season at Accrington Stanley, but his impressive performances have seen him linked with several Championship sides.