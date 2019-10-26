'Harsh on Johnson': Middlesbrough fans react as two players drop out of starting 11 versus Fulham
Jonathan Woodgate has named two changes to Middlesbrough’s starting 11 for the visit of Fulham - and fans have quickly reacted to the news.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:13 pm
Marvin Johnson and Ryan Shotton drop out - with the latter not even in the matchday squad. Britt Assombalonga and Hayden Coulson are recalled.
Boro are looking to avoid going seven games without a victory and prevent falling into the relegation places.
Here is how Boro fans reacted to the team news: