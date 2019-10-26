'Harsh on Johnson': Middlesbrough fans react as two players drop out of starting 11 versus Fulham

Jonathan Woodgate has named two changes to Middlesbrough’s starting 11 for the visit of Fulham - and fans have quickly reacted to the news.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:13 pm
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Woodgate manager of Middlesbrough walks back to the changing room at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 04, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Marvin Johnson and Ryan Shotton drop out - with the latter not even in the matchday squad. Britt Assombalonga and Hayden Coulson are recalled.

Boro are looking to avoid going seven games without a victory and prevent falling into the relegation places.

Here is how Boro fans reacted to the team news: