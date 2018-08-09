Here's how Middlesbrough can sign Mo Besic after the transfer window closes

Middlesbrough are chasing a deal for Mo Besic - and could have some extra time in which to seal the deal.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 5pm this evening, Middlesbrough could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of Besic's transfer.

Boro have reportedly agreed a fee with Everton but, with the clock ticking and plenty of paperwork still to be completed, fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely.

But, as per EFL rules, Middlesbrough can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline.

It is likely that, with time running out in the window, Middlesbrough will have had to submit such a sheet to finalise the addition of Besic.

Should that prove unsuccessful, Boro could always opt to agree a loan deal with Besic - with the window for standard loan deals not closing until August 31.