Here's how Middlesbrough's eye-catching line-up will look in five years time - as predicted by Football Manager 2020
The latest edition of Football Manager - the destroyer of weekend plans, social lives and in some severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked straight into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 2:47 pm
For a bit of international break fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a look at how Middlesbrough shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Boro's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.