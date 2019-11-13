(Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Here's how Middlesbrough's eye-catching line-up will look in five years time - as predicted by Football Manager 2020

The latest edition of Football Manager - the destroyer of weekend plans, social lives and in some severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked straight into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 2:47 pm

For a bit of international break fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a look at how Middlesbrough shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Boro's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Alex Smithies

Snapped up for a reasonable £2.1m from Norwich City in 2021, the ex-QPR man has been an excellent addition to the team, and averaged close to 7/10 across 46 games in his first season. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

2. RB: Tom Edwards

Brought in initially on loan, the defender impressed enough to convince Boro to sign him for £4m in 2022. He's been one of their most consistent players since arriving. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. CB: Lewis Dunk

Well then, now we're in business. He's understandably the club's highest earner on £35k per-week, and is still a quality centre-back. Now approaching 33, he is getting on a bit, mind. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

4. CB: Matt Olosunde

A new signing for £3.4m, the versatile defender is showing signs of promise alongside Dunk. His 18/20 determination and 16/20 natural fitness stats are a very welcome bonus.. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

