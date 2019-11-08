Middesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph in action for the Republic of Ireland.

The 32-year-old, who was Boro’s player of the season last campaign, has missed the last three Championship fixtures with the issue and won’t be available for this weekend’s trip to QPR.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate initially said Randolph would be out for ‘two to four weeks’ and was ‘touch and go’ for Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday, November 18.

National team boss Mick McCarthy said last week that he expected the shot-stopper to be fit for the match.

But while some Boro supporters accepted the news, others were sceptical.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@OOTfirebobby: What a farce! MFC cannot release an 'injured' player for international duty..... surely?

@AdamFryettt: That injury must be bad then

@heyjoshuajames: Everyone kicking off? He’s been out since 3rd October 5 weeks ago, if it’s a thigh strain it takes 4-6 weeks to get match fit. It’s still another 1.5 weeks until Denmark which takes the recover to 6.5 weeks. It’s just recovery timing not a conspiracy

@TucovBlondie: Good rest before your Ireland game

@BoroKnicks: Or wasn’t injured in the first place according to some...

@scottkirby98: He’s just not quite fit yet but will be when it’s the international break

@tait_steven: To be fair to Randolph he’s been immense , would anyone blame him for going ?

@WidowDaddy: He may yet drop out. If he plays then we can worry