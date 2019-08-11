How Brentford boss Thomas Frank beat Middlesbrough at half-time; match-winner Ollie Watkins reflects on winner - Boro round-up
Thomas Frank has revealed the half-time message he delivered to his players which helped sink Middlesbrough yesterday.
Brentford improved after a goalless opening 45 minutes with Ollie Watkins' 54th-minute goal propelling Bees their second successive victory at the Riverside.
The second-half strike came after Boro’s Ashley Fletcher had a first-half goal controversially chalked off for handball - replays showed the final touch actually came off Julian Jeanvier.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side have collected just one Championship point in their first two games after an opening day draw to Luton Town.
Frank, however, revealed his half-time message which helped spur his side on to a memorable win.
Speaking to the media post-match, Frank explained: "I said we needed to be much more aware, they were taking quick free kicks and we were walking around with our heads down and with our backs to the ball.
“I said that we were too soft, too soft in duels, too soft in the pressure, too soft in getting back in. And mainly on the ball we had to make better decisions. Middlesbrough for various reasons couldn't keep the same pressure in the second half."
Brentford’s goal scorer Ollie Watkins added: “We knew we were sloppy first-half, which isn’t like us. The main thing is that we didn't concede.
“This time last year we were going into half-time one or two down, so we grinded out and it was a great result coming here and getting three points.