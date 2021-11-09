The former Sheffield United boss arrives in place of Neil Warnock who left his role on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

And the 54-year-old has got supporters buzzing given the success he has had throughout his managerial career to date.

One thing which Wilder does seem to afford clubs is longevity having spent six years at both Halifax Town and Oxford United, and five years at Bramall Lane with the Blades.

Boro supporters will be hoping they can get a similar run out of Wilder who knows what it takes to guide a club to the Premier League having taken United there from League One in just three seasons.

And given Wilder’s success to date, here at The Mail we take a look at how Wilder’s win percentage from previous clubs stacks up against Boro managers over the last 25 years.

1. Jonathan Woodgate - 21.95% Woodgate was a sentimental appointment for Boro fans having represented the club on the pitch but the former defender struggled to make an impact in the Middlesbrough dugout as Boro slid towards relegation from the Championship under his tenure. Woodgate would take charge of 41 games on Teesside winning just nine. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Gordon Strachan - 28.26% Strachan arrived at the Riverside with the task of getting the club back to the Premier League following relegation in 2009. The Scot came with plenty of pedigree having led Celtic to three successive SPL titles in his previous role but struggled to have a similar impact and would last just one year on Teesside winning 13 of his 46 games in charge. (Photo by Jed Leicester/Getty Images) Photo: Jed Leicester Photo Sales

3. Gareth Southgate - 29.8% Southgate had the difficult task of following Steve McClaren's reign having been promoted to the role despite having no managerial experience to his name. The England manager began life in the dugout ok reasonably well but ultimately found things difficult in the 2008-09 campaign when Boro were relegated on the final day of the season. Southgate was allowed to stay on and begin the Teessiders promotion push but was axed in October 2009 having managed the club for 151 games. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Walton Photo Sales

4. Terry Venables - 32% Venables was another manager who arrived at the Riverside with great pedigree having had spells with England, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona prior to his rather peculiar spell with Boro during the 2000-01 season. Venables came in to work alongside the struggling Bryan Robson and having helped keep Boro up, he decided his career lay elsewhere and left after just six months before eventually taking over at Leeds United. Mandatory Credit: Mike Finn-Kelcey/ALLSPORT Photo: Mike Finn-Kelcey Photo Sales