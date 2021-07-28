How every Middlesbrough player fared in York City defeat as trialists and youngsters feature
Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of pre-season as they were beaten 2-1 by National League North side York City at the LNER Community Stadium.
Boro were without a handful of first-team players against the non-league outfit, yet Neil Warnock was still able to name a strong side for the fixture.
Former Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson, who is on trial at the club, started his second friendly match for Boro after playing in the 2-1 win over Plymouth last week.
Defender Sol Bamba who has also been training with Boro, came off the bench in the second half when the Teessiders made wholesale changes just after the hour mark.
Things appeared to be going to plan for the visitors when Dael Fry headed them ahead inside six minutes, yet goals from York duo Mackenzie Heaney and Mark Beck before half-time turned the game on its head.
Here’s how each Boro player fared.