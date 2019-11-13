How ex-Sunderland duo Paddy McNair and Ashley Fletcher are faring at Middlesbrough

Paddy McNair.

Britt Assombalonga leads the way with five strikes and behind him are the former Sunderland-duo of Paddy McNair and Ashley Fletcher.

McNair and Fletcher have each scored twice this season whilst McNair also leads the disciplinary charts with four yellow cards.

The centre-back turned centre-midfielder has been a consistent feature in the Middlesbrough team this season and has become a favourite of manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Even from the off, Woodgate announced himself as a fan of McNair, claiming as early as July, that his best position was as a midfielder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This faith shown in him meant McNair stayed at The Riverside despite interest from Celtic and Premier League side Sheffield United.

McNair has also impressed on the international stage with Northern Ireland and a brace from him against Czech Republic in October is indicative of the confidence he is now playing with.

Any memories of being sat on the bench under Tony Pulis last season or a torrid time at Sunderland the year previous are beginning to fade as McNair begins to make The Riverside his own.

Another man wanting to eradicate any memories of a short Sunderland career is Ashley Fletcher who is aiming to fulfill the promise that saw him burst into the Premier League with West Ham in 2016.

Woodgate is backing Fletcher to be a success for Middlesbrough, as long as he maintains his work ethic in training.

“Fletcher is a good lad, he's still learning, he's still young. But what he's doing is he's working on his game every single day.”

“Last year at times he didn't get in the team and was nowhere near it, he wasn't in the squad some days. But he came back and grafted and worked and worked and worked.

“When he starts getting the consistency to his game, like he's starting to now, he'll be a good player for the football club.”