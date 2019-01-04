How 'exciting' Middlesbrough can pile the pressure on Leeds and Norwich - if they seal key transfers

Tony Pulis believes that his Middlesbrough side could be an 'exciting' prospect, if they can seal the right deals during the transfer window.

The Boro boss is keen to see his side strengthen during the winter trading period, with attacking reinforcements thought to be his main priority.

Pulis has already sealed a deal for Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra - who is set to start against Peterborough in the FA Cup - but is still eyeing more recruits.

And the Welshman believes that the right recruits will enable his squad to build on a positive start to the campaign and pile the pressure on Leeds and Norwich, who currently occupy the Championship's two promotion spots.

"More than pretty decent," he said, when assessing his side's start to the season.

"I think the next couple of weeks, if we can get a few players in then the prospects of us pushing on is exciting."

Second tier clubs have already been active in the window, with plenty more speculation surrounding clubs.

Pulis expects his side to be busy in regards to both incomings and outgoings, with reports today confirming Hull City's interest in Boro striker Ashley Fletcher.

Nigel Adkins confirmed he was keen to seal a deal for the ex-Manchester United man, but that no agreement was imminent.

And Pulis too is keen to seal more incomings, even if nothing is immediately forthcoming.

"There's lots of stuff moving," he admitted.

"Whether we get what we want or not, we'll have to wait and see.

"Like I say, I'm not just going to sign players.

"We're hoping that Rajiv will come in a give us a little bit more pace that we need, but we certainly want to sign one or two more players too."