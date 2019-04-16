How many Championship minutes EVERY Middlesbrough player has played this season
Middlesbrough have used a number of first-team players in the Championship this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Tony Pulis' side?
Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how many league minutes each Boro player has played this campaign.
1. Rajiv van La Parra
69 minutes
jpimedia
2. Rudy Gestede
109 minutes
jpimedia
3. Sam McQueen
135 minutes
jpimedia
4. Paddy McNair
371 minutes
jpimedia
View more