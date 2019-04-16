Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

How many Championship minutes EVERY Middlesbrough player has played this season

Middlesbrough have used a number of first-team players in the Championship this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Tony Pulis' side?

Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how many league minutes each Boro player has played this campaign.

69 minutes

1. Rajiv van La Parra

69 minutes
109 minutes

2. Rudy Gestede

109 minutes
135 minutes

3. Sam McQueen

135 minutes
371 minutes

4. Paddy McNair

371 minutes
