How Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Barnsley fare in the shock Championship alternative table

Middlesbrough are currently 16 games into their Championship campaign and sit in 14th place – three points off the top six.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:47 pm

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the Championship table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season.

Here's a look at how Middlesbrough, their rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table - ranked from bottom to top.

1. Hull City

Position difference: -2. W: 0. D: 7. L: 8. Goals for/against: 2/12. Points: 7.

2. Cardiff City

Position difference: -2. W: 2. D: 2. L: 11. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 8.

3. Barnsley

Position difference: +1. W: 1. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 9.

4. Peterborough United

Position difference: -1. W: 3. D: 5. L: 8. Goals for/against: 7/18. Points: 14.

