How Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Barnsley fare in the shock Championship alternative table

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the Championship table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season.
Here's a look at how Middlesbrough, their rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table - ranked from bottom to top.
1. Hull City
Position difference: -2. W: 0. D: 7. L: 8. Goals for/against: 2/12. Points: 7.
2. Cardiff City
Position difference: -2. W: 2. D: 2. L: 11. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 8.
3. Barnsley
Position difference: +1. W: 1. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 4/14. Points: 9.
4. Peterborough United
Position difference: -1. W: 3. D: 5. L: 8. Goals for/against: 7/18. Points: 14.
