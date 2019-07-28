How Middlesbrough have fared in the first half against St-Etienne at the Riverside
Middlesbrough made a promising start against French side St-Etienne at the Riverside but, despite some neat build-up play, Jonathan Woodgate’s side were unable to make a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.
New signing Marcus Browne, who started on the left, looked lively in the opening exchanges, linking-up well with overlapping left-back Hayden Coulson on the flank.
Both have been willing to take players on and travel with the ball, yet Boro’s players have often been wasteful when space has opened up in the final third.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
At the other end the hosts have looked more comfortable when trying to play out from the back and have generally coped well against the visitors’ pacy forward line.
Jonny Howson has stood his ground to keep the tricky Arnaud Nordin on the fringes, yet despite the positive signs for Boro, the visitors spurned the best chance of the first half when defender Wesley Forfana hit the crossbar from a free-kick.