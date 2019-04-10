How Middlesbrough, Leeds and Nottingham Forest's Championship promotion odds shifted after midweek drama

With plenty of teams still chasing a play-off spot - and the race for the top two set to go down to the wire - the second tier is certainly delivering plenty of drama. And after a midweek round of fixtures which delivered plenty of action, the odds for promotion have once again shifted. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the latest odds for promotion to the Premier League:

1. Brentford - 500/1 The Bees currently sit in the bottom half of the table but, while the play-off remain mathematically possible, long odds are being offered on them achieving promotion. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Nottingham Forest - 250/1 Forest's faint play-off hopes were dealt a blow with defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last night - with their odds having lengthened. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Preston North End - 250/1 Defeat to Leeds United last night saw the Deepdale outfit slip to six points away from the play-offs, as their promotion odds lengthen once more. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Hull City - 200/1 Resurgent in recent weeks, the Tigers have climbed towards the play-offs - but the six point gap between themselves and the top six is reflected in their promotion odds. Getty Buy a Photo

View more