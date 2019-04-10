How Middlesbrough, Leeds and Nottingham Forest's Championship promotion odds shifted after midweek drama
The Championship promotion race continues to see its fair share of twists and turns - but how have the odds for promotion changed?
With plenty of teams still chasing a play-off spot - and the race for the top two set to go down to the wire - the second tier is certainly delivering plenty of drama. And after a midweek round of fixtures which delivered plenty of action, the odds for promotion have once again shifted. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the latest odds for promotion to the Premier League:
1. Brentford - 500/1
The Bees currently sit in the bottom half of the table but, while the play-off remain mathematically possible, long odds are being offered on them achieving promotion.