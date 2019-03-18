How Middlesbrough, Leeds, Norwich and Aston Villa's promotion odds shifted after a dramatic weekend in the Championship

Boro remain in the hunt for a return to the Premier League but saw their hopes take a blow with defeat on Saturday as several of the teams around them saw their own hopes hit a bump or boosted over the weekend. We've taken a look at how the Championship promotion odds have shifted after the weekend - scroll down and click through the pages to see who the bookies are backing to seal promotion:

1. Stoke City - 250/1 Nathan Jones' side are rated as heavy outsiders for a return to the Premier League.

2. Hull City - 200/1 The Tigers saw their play-off hopes take a hit after they were held to a draw by QPR. They too are considered real outsiders.

3. Birmingham City - 150/1 The Blues sit seven points off the play-off places and the bookmakers aren't backing them to make a promotion push.

4. Swansea City - 100/1 The Swans were in FA Cup action this weekend and now sit ten points off the top six - but that hasn't stopped some bookmakers tipping them for a top flight return.

