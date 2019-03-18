How Middlesbrough, Leeds, Norwich and Aston Villa's promotion odds shifted after a dramatic weekend in the Championship
Middlesbrough and their rivals played out a dramatic weekend in the Championship - but how have the odds for promotion changed?
Boro remain in the hunt for a return to the Premier League but saw their hopes take a blow with defeat on Saturday as several of the teams around them saw their own hopes hit a bump or boosted over the weekend. We've taken a look at how the Championship promotion odds have shifted after the weekend - scroll down and click through the pages to see who the bookies are backing to seal promotion:
1. Stoke City - 250/1
Nathan Jones' side are rated as heavy outsiders for a return to the Premier League.