Middlesbrough continued to put pressure on Leeds United and Norwich City this weekend, with the second tier promotion race looking set to go down to the wire. We cast our eye over the latest promotion odds to see who the bookmakers are backing to finish in the top two:

1. QPR - 2000/1 Some disastrous form of late has Steve McClaren's side as heavy outsiders for promotion to the top tier.

2. Blackburn Rovers - 200/1 Rovers currently sit 14th in the Championship, and the odds reflect the fact they are unlikely to mount a promotion push.

3. Stoke City - 200/1 The Potters sit as low as 17th in the second tier, but odds are still available for new boss Nathan Jones to guide the side to promotion.

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 200/1 Currently languishing in 15th, the bookmakers rate Wednesday's chances of mounting a surge up the table and into the top two as unlikely.

