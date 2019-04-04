How does Middlesbrough's spending on agent fees compare to their Championship rivals?

How Middlesbrough's spending on agent fees compared to their Championship rivals

Middlesbrough's expenditure on agent fees for the last twelve months has been revealed - but where do Boro rank among Championship clubs?

The figures, released by the FA today, cover all deals completed between 1 February 2018 and 31 January 2019 - and show a big change in spending on agent fees. But how do Boro's figures compare to the rest of the Championship? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how much each second tier side spent on agent fees during the last year:

154,653

1. Rotherham United

154,653
383,594

2. Millwall

383,594
452,858

3. Blackburn Rovers

452,858
471,481

4. Bolton Wanderers

471,481
