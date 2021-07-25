Argentine defender Facundo Medina scored the only goal of the game seven minutes after half-time to give his country a chance of reaching the knock-out stages.

Following a 2-0 defeat by Australia in their opening match, Argentina now have three points from two games in Group C.

Despite the win, Argentina will still have to avoid defeat against a strong Spain side in their final group match to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Facundo Medina and Martin Payero celebrate after Argentina's goal against Egypt.

Payero is expected to join Boro from Argentine club Banfield after the tournament and has spoken to Neil Warnock about the move.

Warnock confirmed before the Olympics the player had passed his medical and there were just some final details to iron out.

Boro are also looking to sign another player from abroad ahead of their Championship opener against Fulham on Sunday, August 8.

