How Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest compare to the early Championship favourites
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is targeting promotion this season – but who are the pre-season favourites in the second tier?
Boro will kick-off their campaign with a trip to recently-relegated Fulham on Sunday, August 8, a game which will be televised on Sky Sports.
The Teessiders have already made five new signings this summer, with goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Uche Ikpeazu, Lee Peltier, Sammy Ameobi and Matt Crooks all joining the club.
Warnock still wants to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, while he is also keen to add more strength in central midfield and out wide.
Finances will play a part in Boro’s recruitment as clubs continue to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Relegated clubs Sheffield United West Brom and Fulham will benefit from parachute payments, yet Warnock still believes his side can be contenders with the right signings.
We’ve taken a closer look at the early promotion odds from SkyBet.