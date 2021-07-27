Boro will kick-off their campaign with a trip to recently-relegated Fulham on Sunday, August 8, a game which will be televised on Sky Sports.

The Teessiders have already made five new signings this summer, with goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Uche Ikpeazu, Lee Peltier, Sammy Ameobi and Matt Crooks all joining the club.

Warnock still wants to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, while he is also keen to add more strength in central midfield and out wide.

Finances will play a part in Boro’s recruitment as clubs continue to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relegated clubs Sheffield United West Brom and Fulham will benefit from parachute payments, yet Warnock still believes his side can be contenders with the right signings.

We’ve taken a closer look at the early promotion odds from SkyBet.

1. (Joint 24th) Peterborough - 18/1 One of the three promoted sides who will be hoping to establish themselves in the second tier.

2. (Joint 24th) Blackpool - 18/1 The League One play-off winners, managed by former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley.

3. (Joint 20th) Huddersfield - 16/1 A poor end to the 2020/21 season saw Huddersfield drop to 20th in the Championship table.

4. (Joint 20th) Derby - 16/1 The Rams escaped a points deduction earlier this summer after narrowly staying in the Championship last season.