How Middlesbrough's players reacted to their Austria trip and Grazer AK result

Middlesbrough’s pre-season schedule is in full swing after their week-long training camp in Austria.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 15:09
Jonathan Woodgate was happy with his side's performance against Grazer AK in Austria.

The Teessiders played their first friendly of the summer against local side Grazer AK, and despite the game ending in a 2-0 defeat, head coach Jonathan Woodgate was keen to focus on the positives. Several of the club’s academy prospects were given a chance to impress, with many making their first-team debuts during the trip. Here’s how some of the squad reacted on social media:

Sign up to our daily newsletter