Middlesbrough players celebrate after scoring at Bristol City.

How Middlesbrough's promotion odds compare to Leeds United, Swansea, Nottingham Forest and other Championship clubs

We’re only six games into the new Championship season, yet promotion odds have already started to fluctuate following an eventful start to the campaign.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 12:52

No one quite knew what to expect from Middlesbrough following the appointment of new head coach Jonathan Woodgate and, after recording just one win in the first month of the season, Boro’s odds have drifted. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping to reach the Premier League at this early stage.

1. Joint 23rd. Wigan

50/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Joint 23rd. Barnsley

50/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Joint 21st. Hull

33/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Joint 21st. Huddersfield

33/1

Photo: George Wood

