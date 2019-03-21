How Tony Pulis' record compares to Middlesbrough's past sacked managers - and what it could say about his future
Tony Pulis' future at Middlesbrough has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks - but do the history books suggest he will soon depart?
After four games without a win, the Boro manager's future has been called into question with the Teessiders now looking to cling on to a play-off place. And with his role the subject of plenty of speculation, we took a dive into the history books to see how Pulis' last ten results compare with those of Boro's previously sacked managers to see if they offer an any clues on his future. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Pulis' predecessors fared in their final ten games - and how their record compared to the Welshman:
1. Jack Charlton
Chalrton's reign at Middlesbrough came to a disappointing end, as he racked up just three draws during his final ten games as manager. The other seven games ended in defeat, meaning he secured just three points.