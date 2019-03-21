How Tony Pulis' record compares to Middlesbrough's past sacked managers - and what it could say about his future

After four games without a win, the Boro manager's future has been called into question with the Teessiders now looking to cling on to a play-off place. And with his role the subject of plenty of speculation, we took a dive into the history books to see how Pulis' last ten results compare with those of Boro's previously sacked managers to see if they offer an any clues on his future. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Pulis' predecessors fared in their final ten games - and how their record compared to the Welshman:

1. Jack Charlton Chalrton's reign at Middlesbrough came to a disappointing end, as he racked up just three draws during his final ten games as manager. The other seven games ended in defeat, meaning he secured just three points.

2. Bobby Murdoch Murdoch (front row, first left) had an even worse end to his managerial tenure at Boro - picking up just two points in his final ten games as his side endured a torrid start to the campaign.

3. Malcolm Allison While he enjoyed great success elsewhere in his career, Allison's time at Middlesbrough was short-lived and he was let go after securing just five points from ten games - which included seven defeats.

4. Willie Maddren Maddren enjoyed a fairly strong end to his time at Middlesbrough - securing 10 points in his final ten outings - but that wasn't enough for him to avoid the sack.

