Goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair helped seal a comfortable win for Boro at the Riverside and moved the Teessiders into the top half of the Championship table.

And Boro now head into another crunch game this weekend against a Hull City side who, but for Derby County’s points deduction, would be bottom of the table.

Warnock’s side will be backed by a sell-out away end at the Kcom Stadium with 3,500 Boro supporters making the trip.

Hull City boss Grant McCann is looking forward to taking on Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Here we round-up everything you might have missed from the Riverside today.

Hull City boss wants to head into break with a win

Tigers boss Grant McCann is hoping his side can build on the point they earned against Blackpool and head into the international break on the back of a win against Boro.

McCann’s side are yet to win on home soil this season.

“I think they’ve been up and down a little bit, but they’ve shown their credentials,” McCann said.

“They can beat anyone in this division.

“They’re an experienced team - they’ve got players who have played in this division for many years.

“They beat Sheffield United earlier this week who were one of the form teams.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re at home and we want to finish this little spell of games with a win.

“I’ve come up against his [Warnock’s] teams a few times,” McCann added.

“He’s a very experienced manager and has done an incredible job wherever he’s been, so for me it’s a privilege to come up against someone like Neil.

“We know what we’re going to come up against, but it’s about what we do really.”

Luton clash to be broadcast

Boro will be back in action on the Sky cameras when they take on Luton Town.

Warnock’s side travel to Kenilworth Road on November 2 which will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports with the kick-off remaining at 7.45pm.

It will be the fifth time Boro have been selected by the sports broadcasters - the fourth away from home.

Boro and the Hatters have history on the cameras after the two sides met on the opening day of the Championship season in 2019 where fans were treated to a six-goal thriller as goals from Ashley Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga and Lewis Wing earned Boro a 3-3 draw in Bedfordshire.

Derby hit with fine

It has been a difficult few weeks for Derby fans after the Rams were plunged into administration and hit with a 12-point deduction.

And while circumstances behind the scenes at Pride Park continue to be uncertain, the East Midlands side have been hit with a further financial penalty by the FA for failing to control their players during their defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

A statement by the FA read: “Derby County FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.”

Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off midway through the second half after bringing down Blades striker Billy Sharp - a decision that was met with protests from Derby players.

