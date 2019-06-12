'I've known Woody for 20 years': Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham striker Robbie Keane opens up on Middlesbrough meeting

Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has revealed he's been offered to join Middlesbrough's coaching staff next season.

Keane, who is currently Mick McCarthy's assistant with the Republic of Ireland, admits he's yet to make a decision about the role but insists it won't impact his job with the national team.

Boro are expected to announce Jonathan Woodgate, Keane's former team-mate at Spurs, as their new boss following the departure of Tony Pulis.

And Keane, who retired as a player in 2018, has opened up on his meeting with Boro chairman Steve Gibson and the vacant role on Teesside.

"I've been asked. I met them yesterday and flew into Dublin this morning," Keane told the Irish Mirror: "They want me to come in as assistant manager and it's up to me to think about it. It won't affect me here which is key.

"I spoke to Mick McCarthy about it and said under no circumstances would I take it if had to leave Ireland and he was delighted with that.

"He said 'you're not f******g leaving here. They were his actual words. So it's up to me. I love working with Ireland and Mick has been great.

"I've been so busy with the Ireland games and I've not really spoken to my wife about it."

On his meeting with Gibson, Keane added: "I flew over to meet the Middlesbrough chairman yesterday and we had a good meal and conversation. It's exciting but the most important thing is I'm not leaving Ireland.

"It's happened so quickly. I've known Woody for 20 years and he's a good friend but I have to think about it.

"I saw on the news a few weeks ago that he might get the job, but I never thought he would call me. But he called me first so I must not be a bad fella!"

Former Boro goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich and assistant Steve Round are also expected to rejoin Boro's coaching staff under Woodgate.

Round spent five years at the Riverside working under Steve McClaren and was David Moyes' assistant at Everton and Manchester United respectively.