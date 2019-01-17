International striker snubs Middlesbrough and Leeds to secure Premier League move

Former Middlesbrough triallist Ali Regbha is set to sign a deal with Premier League side Leicester City.

The 19-year-old spent an extended trial spell with Boro after catching the eye at Bohemians in the League of Ireland.

Regbha, who was born in Germany but has spent his entire playing career in Ireland, caught the eye during his time on Teesside and was also thought to be interesting Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But he is now set to seal a move to Leicester City after impressing during a spell with the Foxes - where he turned out for their under-23 side.

After that appearance, the Mail now claim that the Irish youth international is set to be offered a deal at the King Power Stadium as the two clubs haggle over a compensation fee.

His performances in the UEFA Youth League shot Regbha to prominence, with the youngster taking on a free-scoring role as the Bohs defied expectations in the competition.

First-team opportunities have since been forthcoming, although the teenager is expected to form part of Leicester's second string once he finalises his move to the Premier League.