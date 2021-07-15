Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories and transfer rumours from around the web:

Matt Crooks attracting interest

Boro were recently linked with Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks following the Millers’ relegation from the Championship.

Matt Crooks playing for Rotherham United.

Second-tier clubs Peterborough, Derby and Cardiff have also been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, while an unnamed Championship club are said to have made an offer for him.

Millers boss Paul Warne recently told the Rotherham Advertiser he’s spoken to Ipswich boss Paul Cook about Crooks but is reluctant to sell to a League One rival.

“I spoke to the Ipswich manager last week,” said Warne.

“He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again.

“It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors.

“I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”

Yannick Bolasie latest

Elsewhere, former Boro winger Yannick Bolasie is said to have two offers from clubs in Turkey.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after being released by Everton at the end of last season

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bolasie has received two official proposals from Adana Demirspor and Rizespor, yet the player’s priority has always been to play in the European top leagues where he has more than three offers.

Championship club Reading have also been linked with the winger this summer.

EFL role for Neil Bausor

Finally, Boro chief executive Neil Bausor has been voted onto the EFL Board.

Three vacancies became available to represent Championship clubs following the resignations of Nigel Howe (Reading) and Stephen Pearce (Derby), while Mark Ashton departed following his move from Bristol City to Ipswich.

Nottingham Forest chairman, Nicholas Randall and Preston director Peter Ridsdale have also been voted onto the board alongside Bausor.

