'It doesn’t look very good': Middlesbrough rocked by long-term injury setback as Neil Warnock explains situation
Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher looks set to be sidelined for nine months with a knee injury following a freak accident.
The 27-year-old joined Boro from Preston in January and made a solid start to his time on Teesside.
Yet Fisher now looks likely to need an operation which would rule him out of the entire 2021/22 campaign.
“We’re not sure at the moment but it doesn’t look very good,” said Warnock when asked about Fisher following Boro’s pre-season win over Bishop Auckland.
“I’ll know tomorrow but it’s looking like an operation and you’re talking nine months so we’re not optimistic about that.
“From what he’s telling us it was a complete accident the way that he did it, with a mate slipping and falling on him and crashing onto his knee.
“It’s the back of his knee.”
Boro have signed experienced defender Lee Peltier to act as defensive cover, with the 34-year-old capable of playing across the backline.