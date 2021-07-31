Morsy, 29, joined Boro from Wigan last summer and was a popular figure at the DW Stadium where he captained the side.

The charity was set-up by the parents of 12-year-old Wigan fan Joseph Kenndrick, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called NKH (Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia).

The match between Joseph Goal's Latics Legends and a Wigan Athletic Academy XI will take place on Sunday, August 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Morsy while playing for Wigan.

When announcing the news, Joseph’s Goal charity tweeted :"Sam Morsy will not only be here to support Sunday’s @JosephsGoal legends game, he’s been given permission to play for #wafc one more time.

"Suffice to say a MASSIVE thanks to Neil Warnock and everyone at Middlesbrough. Fantastic gesture. Means so much to everyone connected with @JosephsGoal."

When asked about the match, Morsy told the Mail: “It’s The local reporter’s son who has NKH which is a rare disease.

“Over the years Paul Kendrick and his wife have raised a lot of money for the charity, raised a lot of awareness and helped find technology to find treatment for this disease.

“Obviously all the money raised will go to the charity. It will be nice to see everyone again and it’s for a great cause.”

Tickets are available on the Wigan Athletic website, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for over 65s and under 16s.

You can find out more about the Joseph's Goal Charity here.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.