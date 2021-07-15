'It’s a massive club': The Uche Ikpeazu interview which Middlesbrough fans will love as new signing reveals Premier League ambitions

The 26-year-old was released by Watford in 2016 and has worked his way back to the Championship following spells with Cambridge Hearts and Wycombe, where he scored six goals in the second tier last season.

Ikpeazu marked his first Boro appearance with a stunning goal to open the scoring in a 3-0 friendly win at Bishop Auckland, with Djed Spence and teenage winger Jeremy Sivi also getting on the scoresheet.

When asked about his move to Boro after the match, Ikpeazu also said he’s forming a good understanding with attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who operated in the No 10 position against Bishop Auckland.

Uche Ikpeazu playing for Wycombe.

“It’s a massive club isn’t it,” said Ikpeazu with a smile on his face.

“I was at Watford and I when I got released I always wanted to get back to that level of club. Of course playing for this club is amazing but there’s so much more to come from me.

“I think the style of play is important for me. I like to play in a system where they are going to get the ball forward, I like to be a focal point and bring others into play.

“I think I’m very well suited to the system that we want to play and I’m looking forward to the season, scoring goals, assisting goals. Playing with Tav as well, we already have a good connection in training.”

When asked if he feels this is the big move he’s been working towards following his Watford departure, Ikpeazu replied: “Of course yeah, definitely.

“When I went to Cambridge they were bottom of League Two at the time so I always thought I’d start afresh and work my way up, and I’ve done that.

“The manager has given me an opportunity to come here and like I said it’s been a gradual process and I still think there’s more to come.

“I want to play in the Premier League one day and hopefully I can help this club get back there.”

