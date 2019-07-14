Here's who shone and struggled for Middlesbrough at Hartlepool United

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: How Martin Braithwaite and his Boro team-mates fared in Hartlepool win

Middlesbrough put in a commanding performance as they brushed aside Hartlepool United – but how did their players rate?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 18:20

A 4-0 win at the Super 6 Stadium saw Boro register their most convincing win of pre-season so far, with Jonathan Woodgate left pleased with a number of aspects of his team’s performance. But who shone and struggled against Pools? Our writer Joe Nicholson takes a look – scroll down to see how he rated the players:

1. Tomas Mejias - 6

Didn’t look totally convincing coming for crosses but made a few important punches to clear the danger. 6

Photo: Paul Gilham

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Got the assist for Boro’s second goal with an inviting cross for Gestede to head home. Still adapting to the right-back role. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Aden Flint - 7

Commanding in the air and got on the scoresheet at the end of the first half. Still looks a little shaky when trying to play out from the back. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Ryan Shotton - 6

Distribution still needs work. Several passes went astray in the early exchanges. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

