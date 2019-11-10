Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One 8 and three 7s for Boro in QPR draw

Britt Assombalonga scored twice as Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – but how did their players fare?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 8:58 am

After taking the lead in the 23rd minute, Jonathan Woodgate’s side fell behind before half-time but recovered well in the capital. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled for the Teessiders:

1. Darren Randolph - 7

Got caught up with Howson for QPR's second goal. Made some excellent saves in the second half though. 7

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Delivered a fine cross for Assombalonga's opener. Unfortunate to score an own goal before the break. 6

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Controversially saw a goal disallowed in the first half. Made a few important headers but lost his man for QPR's second goal. 6

4. Dael Fry - 6

Gave a few loose passes away but stuck to his task at the back. 6

