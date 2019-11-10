Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One 8 and three 7s for Boro in QPR draw
Britt Assombalonga scored twice as Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – but how did their players fare?
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 8:58 am
After taking the lead in the 23rd minute, Jonathan Woodgate’s side fell behind before half-time but recovered well in the capital. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled for the Teessiders: