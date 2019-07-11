Lewis Wing played 60 minutes against Gateshead.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Boro's win over Gateshead

Middlesbrough recorded their first win of pre-season after a 3-1 win over Gateshead at the International Stadium – but who stood out?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 09:16

Head coach Jonathan Woodgate gave a run out to 22 players against the Heed, as goals from Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson secured victory for the Teessiders. There were a couple of impressive performances from some of the club’s youngsters while others still looked a little rusty. Flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Played the first half. Little to do but made a decent stop to deny Scott Barrow. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Played the first 45 minutes at right-back. Solid without getting forward that often. Opened the scoring after a Gateshead mix-up. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Aden Flint - 5

Not a great deal to do but needs to work on his distribution when passing the ball out from the back. 5

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Ryan Shotton - 4

Looked a little shaky when trying to play out from the back. Gateshead caused a few problems in the Boro penalty area. 4

Photo: FRANK REID

