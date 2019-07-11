Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Boro's win over Gateshead
Middlesbrough recorded their first win of pre-season after a 3-1 win over Gateshead at the International Stadium – but who stood out?
By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 09:16
Head coach Jonathan Woodgate gave a run out to 22 players against the Heed, as goals from Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson secured victory for the Teessiders. There were a couple of impressive performances from some of the club’s youngsters while others still looked a little rusty. Flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.