Marcus Browne played 60 minutes against St-Etienne at the Riverside.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in St-Etienne draw

Middlesbrough came from behind to draw 1-1 with St-Etienne at the Riverside in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – but who stood out for Jonathan Woodgate’s side ahead of Friday’s Championship opener at Luton?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 08:18

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, which saw new signings Marcus Browne and Marc Bola make their debuts. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders:

1. Tomas Mejias - 6

Very little to do between the sticks before he was replaced at half-time. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jonny Howson - 7

Took some risks with a couple of strong challenges but saw out his defensive duties admirably. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ryan Shotton - 6

Better with the ball at his feet compared to the last few friendlies. Gave away the penalty but it looked harsh. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Daniel Ayala - 6

Boro’s backline looked more stable than in recent weeks yet the Spaniard still gave a few loose passes away. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4