Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in St-Etienne draw
Middlesbrough came from behind to draw 1-1 with St-Etienne at the Riverside in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – but who stood out for Jonathan Woodgate’s side ahead of Friday’s Championship opener at Luton?
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 08:18
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, which saw new signings Marcus Browne and Marc Bola make their debuts. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders: