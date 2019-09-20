Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson and striker Britt Assombalonga.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Cardiff City

Middlesbrough will hope to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they make the trip to Cardiff on Saturday – but who will start for Jonathan Woodgate’s side in the Welsh capital?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 20th September 2019, 07:00 am
Updated 4 minutes ago

Following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Reading at the Riverside stadium, our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the side he would start against the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree with his starting XI.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Kept his second clean sheet of the season after an excellent performance against Reading.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Is receiving a run in the team following an injury to Jonny Howson and has improved with each match.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Ryan Shotton

After a shaky start to the season, the defender has looked far more assure in recent weeks. He was excellent against Reading last time out.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Dael Fry

The 22-year-old is likely to captain the side for the third match running due to George Friend's injury setback.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3