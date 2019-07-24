Middlesbrough needed a reaction at Salford on Tuesday night, though, following a heavy 5-1 defeat against German side FC Heidenheim on Saturday – a result which raised a few concerns on Teesside.

Head coach Jonathan Woodgate wasn’t happy with the performance at the Voith Arena but received the response he wanted in Manchester as Boro ran out 3-1 winners.

The Teessiders are just over a week away from their opening Championship fixture away at Luton on August 2, and it was important to re-gain some confidence ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate watched his side win 3-1 at Salford on Tuesday night.

Even so, while it was too early to panic after the defeat in Germany, it’s important not to get carried away following this result.

There were plenty of positives for Woodgate, though, most notably the performance of star striker Britt Assombalonga who netted his second hat-trick in a Boro shirt – the other came in a friendly at Hartlepool last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After receiving an extended break following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, there were no signs of a post-tournament hangover. The 26-year-old led the line admirably and was razor sharp in the final third.

Even so, Boro can’t just rely on Assombaonga to bag the goals this season and others will have to chip in from midfield and from the flanks.

At least the Teessiders were creating chances for their lead frontman, though, with Marvin Johnson’s deliveries often accurate while Hayden Coulson also opened up the visitors with his forays forward from left-back.

But while Boro looked good going forward at the Peninsula Stadium, they still looked vulnerable at the back. Salford broke the deadlock from a corner in the 20th minute and in truth could have scored more.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears made a couple of fine stops while Boro’s centre-backs, Daniel Ayala and Ryan Shotton, once again looked hesitant when playing out from the back.