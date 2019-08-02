Jonathan Woodgate plots move for £2m-rated full-back, Middlesbrough 'target' deal falls through, plus news from Bristol City, Preston and Charlton - round-up
Middlesbrough are believed to be favourites to sign Charlton full-back Anfernee Dijksteel for a fee of around £2m - however, Bristol City are also keen on the 22-year-old.
Addicks manager Lee Bowyer remained firm when asked about a potential transfer, he said: "Middlesbrough came in for Dijksteel and the owner said he's not for sale.
"They came in with another bid and now Bristol City are in for him as well. It shows how good the work we're doing here with the young players is."
Speaking on Wednesday, Jonathan Woodgate said there would definitely be more additions to his squad and was confident at least one new face would be confirmed prior to kick-off at Kenilworth Road tonight.
Reports from a Turkish sports outlet are suggesting Fenerbahce striker and apparent Boro target Michael Frey will not be making the move to Caykur Rizespor after a deal fell through at the last minute.
Championship rivals Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in the Switzerland-born player.
Elsewhere - according to reports - Bristol City are interested in signing Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies to replace the departing Adam Webster should Brighton complete a £22m move for the defender.
Finally, Preston have today completed the signing of midfielder Tom Bayliss from League One Coventry City on a four-year deal.
Speaking after completing the deal, the 20-year-old said: "As soon as I heard about the interest I couldn't wait to get here and get the deal done and meet the gaffer and I can't wait to get started now.