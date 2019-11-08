Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Boro’s squad is worryingly thin following an influx of injuries ahead of Saturday’s trip to QPR, so much so that young striker Tyrone O’Neill has been recalled from National League North side Darlington.

Another option for Woodgate would be to sign players who aren’t under contract at another club, yet that may still prove tricky for financial reasons.

When asked if he’s considering players who are free agents, Woodgate replied: “Not at the minute, you can always look but to get a deal done it’s tough, especially at this time it depends on what wage people want and what can we pay really.”

Due to the size of their squad, the Teessiders will inevitably look to strengthen in January, yet financial limitations will once again be a factor.

In the summer Boro signed three outfield players who were all playing in League One last year, highlighting the club’s lack of spending power.

“I’ve said before we knew the squad from the start was very light,” added Woodgate.

“The financial reality was seen in pre-season really and up to the start of the season. We’ve gone from loaning players from Premier League clubs on a lot of money to signing players from League One.