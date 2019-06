It comes after an 18-year playing career which saw the former defender play at the highest level, both in England and abroad. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to look back at Woodgate’s journey, from Leeds United’s youth team to his appointment as Boro boss.

1. 1996: Woodgate joins Leeds United Born and raised in Middlesbrough, Woodgate joined Leeds United's youth team aged 16 and helped the Whites win the FA Youth Cup a year later.

2. 1998-2003: Over 100 appearances for Leeds Woodgate played regularly for the Whites during his time at Elland Road, impressing in the Champions League, UEFA Cup and Premier League.

3. 2003: Signs for Newcastle As a result of Leeds' financial troubles, Woodgate signed for Newcastle and quickly became a fans' favourite. He helped the Magpies reach the semi-final of the UEFA Cup.

4. 2004: Real Madrid switch After just one season at Newcastle, Woodgate signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid but didn't make a single appearance in his first season.

