Jonny Howson reveals Chris Wilder influence and reasons for signing new Middlesbrough deal

Howson made 49 appearances last season for Boro, becoming a vital part of Chris Wilder’s team as they pushed for promotion during the second-half of the campaign.

It wasn’t to be for Boro last year, but Howson remains confident that this season will be different and that determination to put things right next season was one of the driving factors for his decision to renew his deal on Teesside:

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, so to get offered another deal and get it sorted is very pleasing.” Howson told Teesside Live. “I’m looking forward to the season ahead now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Howson has revealed why he extended his stay at Middlesbrough (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I didn’t speak to another club or anything like that, but I suppose whenever you’re coming towards the end of a contract, there’s always a chance you might have to move on. That’s from both sides. The club might want to go in a different direction, you might get an offer that persuades you that you want something different.

“I guess you never know, but there was nothing like that that even got talked about. I’m happy here, and I was happy to discuss a new deal. Finally, it got sorted."

“Throughout my career, I’ve always said that I just want to play football. Since the manager has come in, he’s played me in all the games, so that’s really the be all and end all. I want to play, and I was obviously doing that last season.

“You’re never guaranteed a spot, and you should never just think that you’re going to start week in, week out because you’ve got to go and prove it day in, day out on the training pitch.

“Since the manager came in, we’ve done very well as a team, although we were obviously disappointed that we missed out on the playoffs.

“Things are going in the right direction, and I’m enjoying my time, and I want to carry on being a part of that. Long may that continue, and we keep improving as a team.