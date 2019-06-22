Josh Koroma chooses Huddersfield over Middlesbrough, Stewart Downing's Jonathan Woodgate admission & Teesiders face Premier League competition for QPR ace
Huddersfield Town have signed Middlesbrough and Sunderland target Josh Koroma - the 20-year-old striker had been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside.
Koroma joins Huddersfield from League Two newcomers Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract with the option of a further extension having scored 11 goals last season.
According to some reports in the Turkish media, Boro will not be able to sign 24-year-old striker Michael Frey.
The Championship side have been linked with the Swiss attacker in the past week, with reports they were looking to table an offer of €5m.
Stewart Downing has admitted that he and Jonathan Woodgate both thought it was best that he left the club. The winger said: “We both thought it was probably best I went. It is a clean slate for us both. It was best for both of us, so I can keep playing and he can get on with his job. It’s all sound.”
Middlesbrough will face competition from Leeds United and Sheffield United for 27-year-old QPR attacker Luke Freeman.
The Blades are said to be willing to pay £4m for Freeman, who is keen to play in the Premier League after appearing 47 times in the Championship last season, netting seven goals and grabbing eight assists.
According to French journalist Manu Lonjon, Boro ‘would be interested’ in Caen frontman Enzo Crivelli.
The 24-year-old made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring six goals, but couldn’t prevent the club’s relegation to the second tier.