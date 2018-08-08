Leeds and Aston Villa target Jordan Hugill reacts after joining Middlesbrough from West Ham

Jordan Hugill can't wait to get started at Middlesbrough after joining on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has strengthened his attacking options ahead of Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline with the capture of the former Preston North End striker.

The Middlesbrough-born 26-year-old, posting on Twitter, said: "Excited is an understatement! Cannot wait to get started."

Hugill, who will wear No.11, met his teammates for the first time on Wednesday afternoon and will join in training for the first time at Rockliffe tomorrow ahead of the weekend game against Birmingham City.

The 6ft marksman learnt his trade in the Northern League with spells at Marske, Seaham Red Star, Consett, and Northern Premier League Whitby before turning professional with Port Vale at the age of 21.

He swiftly earned a move to Preston and he flourished under the management of Simon Grayson and then Alex Neill, scoring 30 goals in 81 starts to earn a Premier League move.

Hugill, who helped Preston to win the League One Play-Offs in 2015, made his West Ham debut in the away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in February.

A Hammers statement read: "Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Jordan all the best for his season-long loan at Middlesbrough."