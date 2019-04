Middlesbrough and their Championship promotion rivals face a key weekend - but what could happen in the second tier?

Boro will be keen to strengthen their own play-off hopes this weekend, while titles and top two finishes could also be secured. Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview what looks set to be a dramatic weekend in the Championship:

Sundays early kick-off could have big implications on the promotion picture. Nothing less than a win will do for Leeds as they look to keep the pressure on second-place Sheffield United.

While striker Tammy Abraham looks set to be absent for Dean Smiths side, ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to return - in what could prove a blow to Leeds forward line.

If Marcelo Bielsas side fail to register the three points - and Sheffield United win against Ipswich Town on Saturday evening - then the Blades will be promoted.

While recent results have been kind to Sheffield United, manager Chris Wilder says his side wont be relying on favours this weekend - and will be focused purely on beating the Tractor Boys.

The Canaries just need a point to secure promotion, while they could also clinch the title if they win and Sheffield United fail to.

Daniel Farkes side wont have it all their own way, though, with Blackburn midfielder Lewis Travis claiming his side are determined to spoil the potential promotion party.

Reports have suggested that Blackburn could be without defender Darragh Lenihan for their trip to Carrow Road - which could prove a blow to their hopes of snatching all three points.

Derby County and Bristol City - the two sides competing with Middlesbrough in the race for the play-offs - face-off against each other in what could prove to be a key game. A draw would be a boost for Boro.

Theres plenty of mutual respect between the two play-off chasers, with manager Lee Johnson wary of the impact of Tom Huddlestone - who has been absent in recent weeks.