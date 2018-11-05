Leeds line-up bid for Middlesbrough triallist - but face competition

Middlesbrough have taken Bohemians striker Ali Reghba on an extended trial, according to reports.

The Irish Sun report that Boro have offered the 18-year-old striker a second, extended trial after he impressed staff on Teesside during a prior spell.

Reghba has impressed since making his senior debut for the Bohs this season, netting twice against St Pat's on his first outing while continuing to impress for the club's under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

And having already impressed during a preliminary spell at Boro's Rockliffe base, he is now set to spend up to three weeks with the club as he bids to earn a deal.

READ: Tony Pulis sends a strong message to Jordan Hugill after Stoke draw

But Middlesbrough aren't the only club casting an eye over Reghba with plenty of potential suitors waiting in the wings.

Wolves and Leicester City have been credited with an interest in recent weeks, while this fresh report suggests that Leeds United and Shamrock Rovers are also lining-up moves.

Indeed, the Sun claim that Leeds are lining-up a bid of their own for the promising youngster having watched him extensively over recent months.