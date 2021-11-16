But the Boro boss may have to make his mind up on one player quickly with Leeds United set to test the resolve of the Teessiders over midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team have found life more difficult in the Premier League this season with the Yorkshire side 15th in the table from their opening 11 games.

And reports from TEAMtalk suggest they will step up their efforts to persuade Tavernier away from the Riverside in January.

Marcus Tavernier has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past as Leeds United reignite their interest in the Middlesbrough midfielder (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Tavernier, 22, has drawn interest from Leeds with the Elland Road outfit also said to have been interested in the midfielder last year along with Premier League trio Leicester City, Wolves and Everton.

Tavernier is a product of Boro’s academy having swapped Tyneside for Teesside as a schoolboy and made his Boro debut under Garry Monk in 2017.

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Tavernier has notched up over 100 appearances on Teesside and remains a key figure in the Boro squad.

The 22-year-old has made 15 appearances this season with his only goal coming in the defeat to Blackpool at the Riverside.

The former England youth international still has over a year-and-a-half left on his deal at the Riverside meaning Leeds would have to agree a fee with Boro.

But the Whites are not the only Premier League club said to be monitoring Tavernier, with the Daily Mail also reporting Sean Dyche is keen to bring the versatile midfielder to Turf Moor in January.

