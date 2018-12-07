Leeds United and Middlesbrough target taken on trial by Premier League club

Middlesbrough target Ali Reghba has gone on trial with Leicester City - weeks after spending time at the club's Rockliffe training base.

That's according to the Irish Sun, who reported last month that Tony Pulis' side held off interest from Leeds United to take the talented 18-year-old on trial.

And because he impressed during his preliminary spell at Boro, he was offered the chance to spend up to three weeks with the club.

Reghba has made a name for himself since making his senior debut for the current club Bohemians this season, netting twice against St Patrick's in his first outing while continuing to impress for the club's under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

Such form had attracted the interest of Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester - however the latter has now decided to act on their initial interest after he catching the eye in an U23s trial match.

As he is out of contract, there would be no fee involved but the Bohs would be due compensation because of his tender age.

That said, Keith Long's side remain hopeful of retaining the striker's services with talks of a new deal put on hold while he attempts to earn a contract in England.