Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa reveals the advice he received from Tony Pulis

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the piece of advice he received from Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis.

While Bielsa's managerial career has seen him mastermind World Cup campaigns and triumphs over the likes of Manchester United, the experience of a campaign in the second tier of English football is somewhat alien to the Leeds United manager.

But the same can't be said of Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, whose vast experience of the Championship would be the envy of many other coaches.

Despite the differing careers of the men at their respective helms, both Boro and Leeds are currently locked in a battle for the Championship top spot after strong starts to the season - although neither are getting carried away just yet.

The pair are joint top of the second tier ahead of the weekend fixtures, but neither manager is taking too much notice of their lofty position.

Pulis has spoken in the past about not being too concerned with the league table, and Bielsa has now revealed that the Middlesbrough manager has passed on similar pearls of wisdom to him.

As the duo chatted after the goalless draw between their teams earlier this season, Pulis told Bielsa not to concern himself with the league table due to the unpredictable nature of the Championship.

Bielsa said: “After the game against Middlesbrough, Tony Pulis, he’s a wise man, he knows a lot about the Championship, and he told me that it was very hard to keep the regularity of the team in the Championship."

The Argentinian's side take on Nottingham Forest tomorrow, while Middlesbrough face Derby County.