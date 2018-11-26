Liverpool, Chelsea and Celtic target is 'not ready' for top flight football, says Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis believes that Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is not ready for the top flight after Premier League sides were reportedly eyeing the youngster.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool, Chelsea, Celtic and Tottenham are among the clubs eyeing a move for Fry, who has impressed in Pulis' system this term.

But speaking in the aftermath of the 2-1 win over Brentford - in which Fry played the full 90 minutes - the Middlesbrough boss revealed that he thinks the 21-year-old is not ready for Premier League football given the lack of games he has played.

Instead, he has urged the England youth international to keep his feet on the ground and continue to take the chances which come his way at the Riverside Stadium.

"I've worked in the Premiership and Dael is not ready yet," said Pulis, speaking to the Teesside Gazette.

"Dael could be anything. He could be anything and play anywhere. He's quick, he's strong.

"The problem with Dael, if you look, is the number of games he's played compared to what he should have played.

"It's the same with Tav [Marcus Tavernier] and Wingy [Lewis Wing].

"I know Wingy went to Yeovil last year and they did a fantastic job with him.

"We've got some good kids here and they'll have their chances."

Speculation also surrounds the futures of Wing and Tavernier who, having impressed when handed opportunities this season, are not short of admirers.

But Pulis is urging caution with the pair as they continue to be linked with loan switches away from the North East.

"We have to be careful with Tav, Wingy and Dael, they're all young," he add.ed

"They haven't played as much football.

"People talk about the Academies and how many players they're producing, they're producing players over the last four or five years because the system that was devoid of game practice has changed and they're allowing their kids not to get stale in under 19 or under 21 football, they're allowing them to go out and play and that's what these kids need."

"Our kids haven't played as much as they should have, we have to be careful, but they're good players and they can be good players for this football club."