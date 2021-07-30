Sivi only joined the Teessiders from the Onside Football Academy in May but has impressed in pre-season after travelling with the senior side for their week-long training camp in Cornwall.

The 18-year-old scored in Boro’s 3-0 win over Bishop Auckland at the start of the summer and has produced some promising cameos off the bench.

In Sivi’s absence, Isaiah Jones was introduced at half-time in Boro’s 2-1 defeat at York and looked bright despite the result at the LNER Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Jones spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South and is being tracked by multiple EFL clubs this summer.

When asked about the pair after the York match, Warnock said: “Jeremy has a little leg strain so we've been a bit unlucky. Jeremy has done well.

“Isaiah looks bright, it's just his final product. But we'll work on that. He's had a really good pre-season, so has Jeremy.

“There are two or three clubs in Division Two that would take Isaiah.”

Asked if the pair could leave on loan, Warnock said: “It depends on who we get in. We need someone to change a game. They've both got the pace, in particular Jeremy.

“He's been brought up in a tough part of the world and he's really enjoyed pre-season. He's got better every week.”

Another player who was on the cusp of the first team last season is 20-year-old Sam Folarin, who has been training with the under-23 side in recent weeks.

Striker Josh Coburn, 18, has been part of the senior squad, though, and almost scored against York when he tried to get on the end of Djed Spence’s cross.

“Sam is with the 23s. I just felt these two were in front of him at the moment,” added Warnock, referring to Sivi and Jones.

“Josh had Covid, he's back now and some of his movement tonight was excellent. He was unlucky not to get on the end of the cross from Djed.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.