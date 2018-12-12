Manchester United set to up efforts to sign Middlesbrough youngster

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Middlesbrough youngster Marcus Tavernier.

The 19-year-old has been handed plenty of first-team opportunities by Tony Pulis this campaign and has largely impressed.

Tavernier, a product of the club's academy, burst onto the scene last season when he netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over near-neighbours Sunderland.

And he has been able to continue his upward trajectory at the Riverside Stadium since then, netting three times in his 11 appearances during the current campaign.

Naturally, such form is starting to attract interest and the Red Devils are thought to be keen on a move for Tavernier.

According to the Daily Mail, United scouts have watched the Leeds-born youngster on several occasions already this season and have been left impressed.

They could now up their efforts to sign the attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window opening in a matter of weeks.

Tavernier has spent his entire career at Boro thus far, barring a brief loan spell at MK Dons.