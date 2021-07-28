A deal has been agreed between Boro and Argentine club Banfield for the 22-year-old midfielder to move to the Riverside, yet there are still some finer details to be resolved.

Payero started on the bench for Argentina’s final group game against Spain and was introduced at half-time as the match finished 1-1.

Despite coming from behind as Tomas Belmonte’s equaliser cancelled out Mikel Merino’s opener, the result wasn’t enough for Argentina to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Martin Payero playing for Argentina against Spain.

An opening defeat by Australia proved decisive for the Argentines, who did beat Egypt in their second match but were still eliminated with four points.

Payero has spoken with Boro boss Neil Warnock and is said to be excited about a move to England.

There were reports over the weekend that Italian club Cagliari could try to hijack the deal, yet Warnock remains hopeful Payero will end up at Boro.

"He’s not a Middlesbrough player yet, not as far as I’m aware, although I think it is all done with regard to contracts,” said Warnock following his side’s pre-season game at York.

"I think it’s just financial things that are still to get sorted, although it’s all so complicated. I’ve spoken to the player, and the player’s really looking forward to it. I can’t really do any more than that. I’ve done all I can do, it’s just a case of finalising things now.”

